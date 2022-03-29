Bowling Green – Betty Jean Lisenby Ralston passed away Monday, March 28, at The Medical Center surrounded by family after an acute illness. She was born September 8, 1937, to the late Clyde Easton and Nelsie Lisenby in Horse Cave, Kentucky. She was also preceded in death by her only brother, Charles Thomas Lisenby. She was a 1955 graduate of Caverna High School and completed a secretarial/stenographic degree at Bowling Green Business University. She worked for a few years at the Hart County Board of Education and then began a nearly 30-year career as a post clerk with the Kentucky State Police. She was very involved in the Kentucky State Police Auxiliary and considered the troopers’ families to be her own. After retirement from the state, she worked for many years with Combined Communications where she made many lifelong friends and was known as “Momma Betty.” She was a long-term member of Eastwood Baptist Church and served as the “Sunshine Card Lady.” She is survived by her daughters Debra Sowell (Ron) and Cindy Ralston; sister-in-law Beatrice Lisenby; nieces Tajuana Lisenby, Belinda West (Philip), and Amanda Blakeman (Lee); her beloved grandchildren Kellie Crawford (Heath) and Brad Sowell (Billie Jean); and her absolute pride and joy great-grandchildren Brennan Sowell, Easton Crawford, Anniston Crawford, and Cannon Crawford. She also loved her step-great-grandchildren Cayden, Gavin, and Nolan Poteet. She is also survived by the father of her children, Kenny Ralston, and numerous cousins and great nieces and nephews. The family expresses gratitude to her caregivers Celsia Hudson and Marilyn Bradley. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm Friday, April 1, 2022, at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday and 1:00 pm Friday until time of service. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family would request contributions to the charity of her choice, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
