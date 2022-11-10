Bowling Green – Betty Jo Minton, 94, died November 10, 2022, in Bowling Green. She was the widow of the late Dr. John D. Minton, the fifth president of Western Kentucky University. Mrs. Minton was born in Trigg County, Kentucky, July 18, 1928, the daughter of the late James C. and Lurline Sanders Redick. She was preceded in death by three sisters; Dardanella R. Durham, Laura Lee Redick, Margaret R. Lancaster; and three brothers, Alfred J. Redick, James C. Redick, and William C. Redick. She is survived by two sons; Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton, Jr., and his wife Susan Page Minton, of Bowling Green, and Dr. J. Ernest Minton, Dean of the Kansas State University College of Agriculture, and his wife Teresa Ardery Minton, of Manhattan Kansas; five grandchildren, Dustin Cole Minton (Jayme), Page Minton Smith (Corbin), John D. Minton, III, James Zachary Minton, and Christina Maria Minton; and two great-grandchildren, Cooper Rowan Minton and William Roger Smith; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral is at 10 a.m. (CST) Monday, November 14, at Broadway United Methodist Church, where Mrs. Minton was a longtime member, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CST) on Sunday at the church. Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy make take the form of donations to Broadway United Methodist Church and the John D. Minton Graduate Fellowship through the College Heights Foundation at WKU. The award recognizes the highest-performing graduate student at WKU’s commencement ceremony each year.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.