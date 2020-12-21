Bowling Green – Betty Jo Blair Taylor, age 63, passed away Sunday December 20, 2020 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab in Bowling Green, Ky. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Henry Thomas Blair and Dora Lee Cowles Blair Richards. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Taylor and two sisters Judy Blair and Angela Bowles Blair. Betty Jo was of the Christian faith, she loved to travel, especially taking the “backroads,” she loved animals and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her son Richard Johnson, siblings Darrell Blair, Sandra Blair, Steve Blair, Jeff Bowles Blair, Kimberly Blair Richards and Henry Blair Jr. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Cremation was chosen and a Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.