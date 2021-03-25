Chalybeate - Betty Joyce Buckley Houchins, 96, of Chalybeate, passed away March 25, 2021, at Medical Center Health in Bowling Green after a full and long life.
Betty was born Feb. 24, 1925, in Bakersport to Otho Jackson Buckley and Amy Vera Polk Buckley. After the tragic loss of her mother at age 6, she was raised by her Aunt Ora and Uncle Freddie Slaughter.
Betty retired after 33 years with Edmonson County Schools as the Brownsville Elementary School secretary. Generations of children and staff all knew her as "Miss Betty." She bandaged many skinned knees, loaned hundreds of pencils and offered countless kind words of encouragement. She was a member of Chalybeate United Baptist Church. Betty was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and Mamaw to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 38 years, Earl "Hambone" A. Houchins; and a son-in-law, Dr. Frank Buono.
She is survived by her three children, Susan Buono of Bowling Green, Jeff (Sheila) Houchins of Chalybeate and Jamie (Toney) Sizemore of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Nick (Jamie) Rich of Broadway, Kelly Ann (Adam) Decker of Caneyville, Grayson (Cameron) Sizemore of Chalybeate, Corbin Sizemore of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Hunter Houchins of Chalybeate; one great-granddaughter, Cora Elizabeth Decker of Caneyville; one brother, James William Buckley of Simi Valley, California; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Nellie Houchins of Chalybeate, Mary Alice (Johnny) Vincent, of Brownsville; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was also blessed with many wonderful close friends.
The last years of her life were enriched by four very special caregivers, Carol McMullen, Susan Waldrop, Pam Cook and Carole Leach.
The visitation will be from 3-7 pm, Saturday, March 27 and 10 am-1 pm, Sunday, March 28 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be 1 pm, Sunday, March 28 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel.
Interment will be in the Kinser Cemetery. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Kinser Cemetery Fund, c/o LeeAnn Elmore, 940 Noah Bledsoe Road, Smiths Grove, Ky., 42171; and the Edmonson County Family Resource Center, 1058 Chalybeate School Road, Smiths Grove, Ky., 42171.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.