Bowling Green - Betty Kathleen Tapy age 82, passed away Saturday January 18, 2020 at Magnolia Village of Bowling Green. The Simpson County native was the daughter of the late William & Lillie McGee and wife of the late Ronald Arthur Tapy. She is survived by two sisters Nancy Louise Rogers of Adairville and Eleanor Margaret Sears of Indianapolis, IN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be Monday January 20, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM and Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in the Bowling Green Gardens.
