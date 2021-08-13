Bowling Green - Betty Lou Curry, 74 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on August 12, 2021 at her residence.
The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Robert and June Elmore Bratcher. She was the wife of the late Howard Lashley. She retired from the Edmonson County Medical Services and was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Leaving to cherish her memories is her daughter, Shelly Kempff; three grandchildren, Megan Hudson, Jordan Hudson and Noah Kempff; two brothers, Steve Bratcher (Faye) and Ronnie Bratcher; one sister, Nancy Bratcher and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.