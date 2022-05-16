Marion – Betty Lou Edwards, 79, of Bowling Green, KY, formerly of Marion, KY, died May 14, 2022 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She attended Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green, KY and was a former member of Sugar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Marion, KY. Survivors include her daughter, Cindy (Randy) Dillard of Bowling Green, KY; grandson, Cole Dillard of Bowling Green, KY; sisters, Dotty Brockman, Linda Neely and Edith Crosby and brother, James Wright, Jr. She was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Howerton and parents, James and Anna Lois Wright, Sr. Graveside services will be held Wednesday May 18 at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Marion, KY with interment to follow. Donations may be made to Sugar Grove Cemetery, c/o Gilbert Funeral Home, 117 West Bellville St., Marion, KY 42064.