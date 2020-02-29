Bowling Green - Betty Lou Rich, 87, of Bowling Green, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Greenview Hospital. The Bowling Green native was a daughter of the late Asa Ewing and Lois Mae Jenkins Whittaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Rich; and a brother, James Edwin Whittaker.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and an active member of the Calvary Food Pantry. She was a graduate of Bowling Green Business University and worked in the cashier office at Western Kentucky University.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, March 2 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, March 1 and from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday, March 2 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Rich is survived by her son, Gary Rich (Kimberly); two brothers, Donald Eugene Whittaker and Billy Douglas Whittaker; four sisters, Juanita A. Whittaker Shank, Joyce Ann Whittaker Martin, Audrey Faye Whittaker McPeak, Sylvia Dean Whittaker Price; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Youth Mission Fund.
