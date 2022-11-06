Bowling Green – Betty Stroube passed peacefully with her family by her side Oct 24th at Hospice House in Bowling Green, Ky.
Betty was born in Princeton Ky and grew up with a large loving family on their farm. She worked briefly as a telephone operator before meeting her husband of 62 years and starting a family. She and her family moved to Bowling Green, Ky in 1968 and she was a stay home Mom until her youngest started school and she went to work at Bristow Elementary where she worked for 42 years. Betty and John opened and operated Maple Tree Antiques in the 90s doing something they loved buying, selling and refinishing antiques.
She was one of Bowling Green’s hometown heroes honored for her dedication to Bristow School and her love for its students. Being the Secretary for Bristow was more than a job and she was happiest spending her days in a place filled with children. There is no way that her family can express how grateful they are to the students, parents, teachers, principals and staff of Bristow for their love, appreciation, and respect for Betty during the over four decades she was the secretary. She felt blessed to be a part of the Bristow family and over the years she and her family spent time looking at and talking about the handmade gifts, artwork and poetry that the teachers and classrooms presented her on Secretary’s Day.
These were things she cherished and she knew and remembered every child that lovingly signed the gifts they presented to her. She was especially happy when former students returned to Bristow years later to enroll and introduce their children to her and leave them in her care. Her family has met hundreds of former students over many years who took the time to express to them how much she meant to them and how special and loved she made them feel. The loss of this special lady will leave a void in the hearts of her family, her friends and everyone touched by the love, kindness and thoughtfulness she brought to the world during her life and she will be truly and deeply missed every single day by the family that adored her and loved her so dearly.
Her family especially want to thank the neighbors and friends who have reached out to them recently and over the last several years checking on Betty, offering their help, bringing food, visiting and sharing stories or talking about the times they spent with her and expressing the love and appreciation they had for her. We are eternally grateful.
Also the family wishes to thank Bill Hardy & Faye Phelps for their help in the arrangements through Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Paul and Violet Rowland, her husband John Stroube, her two sons David Stroube and Brad Stroube, her brothers Glen, Bill, Joe, Ben and Larry and her sisters Phyliss and Gloria. She is survived by her daughter Susan Stroube Nally, her grandson Seth Stroube, her granddaughter Grace Nally, her sisters Doris, Judy and Brenda and many nephews an nieces.
The family will honor her wishes with a private family service and a celebration of her life will be held at a future date. When asked how she would like to be remembered and honored she told her daughter that she would like donations be made to the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation and that anyone blessed to have children in their lives please take some time especially for them to let them know how special they are and how much they mean to you. Nothing would make her happier than all children knowing how truly wonderful they are.
Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation (502) 629-8060 foundations@nortonhealthcare.org.