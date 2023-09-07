BOWLING GREEN — Betty Mae (Ashby) Pearson, age 88, of Bowling Green passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. She was born on May 7, 1935 in Logan County, Kentucky, to the late Elmer Lawrence and Euvie Ann (McIntyre) Ashby.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Pearson, Jr., a stepdaughter Connie Lynn Pearson Fields, two brothers, Walter Henry Ashby and Paul Ashby of Auburn, Kentucky, a sister, Ruth (Ashby) Brown of Portland, Oregon, and a grand-daughter-in-law, Lorie Lyn Harper.
She was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church for 52 years and a member of Goshen Lodge #198 Order of the Eastern Star for 46 years. She served in various roles in the Chapter including Worthy Matron and organist, as well as Grand Representative and Grand Organist for the state of Kentucky, to name a few.
She also attended church at Crossland Community Church
She was retired from Hines, Inc. where she worked as a receptionist/secretary for 27 years. She graduated high school from Chandlers Chapel in Logan County, Kentucky. She greatly enjoyed playing the piano for church and various gospel singers.
She is survived by her son, Ronnie Pearson (Kathy) of Alvaton, Kentucky, two daughters, Rita Pearson and Lisa Pearson Lewis (Eric) of Bowling Green, three grandsons, Brad Harper, Otto Lewis and Phillip Lewis, two great-grandsons, Wyatt (Megan) Harper and Morgan Harper, and a great-great granddaughter, Rylee Lyn Harper, all of Bowling Green, a brother, Shirley Ashby of Auburn, Kentucky, several nieces and nephews, and very special friends, Malcolm and Vonitta Brumit.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the many friends who visited and sat with her, and to those who chauffeured her to many, many OES events. The family would also like to extend a very special thank you to her CNA, Sandy, and all of the Hosparus staff for their loving care.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, September 8, 2023 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with O.E.S. Service at 7:00 PM and Saturday 9:00 AM until service time at 10:00 AM with burial in Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goshen Lodge #198 Order of the Eastern Star, c/o Gail Thomas, Secretary, at PO Box 10144, Bowling Green, KY 42102.
