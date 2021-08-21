Bowling Green – Betty Neagle Tarter, 82 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, August 20, 2021. Betty was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Vester and Mary Margaret Harris Neagle. She was the wife of the late Evert Tarter. She is preceded in death by two great grandchildren and a sister, Linda “Sissy” Jackson. Betty managed the Medical Center gift shop for more than 20 years. She was an honorary member of Friendship Separate Baptist Church in Louisville and attended Providence Knob Baptist Church in Rockfield, Ky
Leaving to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Debbie Pennington (Gary) and Carol Chandler (Scott); two sons, Glenn “Bud” Tarter (Janie) and Tommy Tarter (Helen); 12 grandchildren, Tim Pennington, Anthony Pennington, Angela High, Billy Gess, Trena Bolt, Ben “Tom” Tarter, Andy Tarter, Stephanie Redden, Kenny Patton, Kayla Talley, Megan Carter and Austin Chandler; 23 great grandchildren; one sister, Brenda Broussard; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Lambert Cemetery in Cedar Springs. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42104