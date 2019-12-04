Bowling Green - Betty Reynolds, 86, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Greenview Hospital. The Bowling Green native was a daughter of the late Elvis and Dorothy Hewitt Isbell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Halious Isbell and a sister, Doris Brown. Mrs. Reynolds was a member of Burton Memorial Baptist Church and worked at Holley Carburetor. Graveside service will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 6 at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm on Friday, December 6 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her husband, Buford "Pete" Reynolds; her son, Michael Reynolds (Becky); her sister, Shirley Brown; her brother, Ralph Isbell and several nieces and nephews.