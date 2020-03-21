Bowling Green - Betty Smith Satterfield, 85, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Bowling Green native was a daughter of the late Elijah Porter Smith and Elizabeth Chitwood Smith.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Satterfield; her son, Darrell Satterfield; four sisters, Margaret Smith Furlong (Edwin), Katherine Smith Conner (Neal), Lois Smith White (J.B.), Maebeth Smith (Wallace); six brothers, Wilson Smith (Eugenia), Frank R. Smith (Jean), Grant Smith (Estelle), Ernest Smith (Barbara), Aubrey "Pete" Smith (Atrice), Robert Smith (Virginia).
She is survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews along with several special friends.
Betty attended Western Kentucky University and a member of First Christian Church. She enjoyed reading and spending time with friends and family.
There will be a private graveside service at Fairview Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled for the public at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian church.
Commented