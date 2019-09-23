BOWLING GREEN - Betty Sue Riley Jordan, 93, is at peace. She passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 under the comfort care of Southern Kentucky Hospice House.
Betty was a native of Owensboro, KY, a graduate of Owensboro Senior High School and attended Transylvania University in Lexington, KY. She is the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Riley and the sister of the late Robert Riley, Jr. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harold B. Jordan.
Harold and Betty settled their family in Bowling Green in 1962. Together they left a wonderful legacy of four children, Robert Jordan (Nancy), Judy Pemberton (Charles), Gail Gum (Mitch), and Susan Higgins (John). She is also survived by her sister, Ann McLellan and sister-in-law, Virginia Riley. In addition, she leaves behind nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was a matriarch and affectionately known to many as "Nanny."
She left bits of wisdom for all those she loved. Betty was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir. She will be remembered for her beautiful singing voice. Throughout the years, she touched many hearts with her soulful soprano music. On behalf of the family, a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff at Chandler Park Assisted Living. Betty lived a long gracious life and will be dearly missed.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can take the form of contributions to Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.