Betty Sue Stewart, age 90 of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away peacefully at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. She was born on May 22, 1932 in Woodburn to Roscoe and Derotha Simpson Turner. She was happily married to her late husband of 49 years, Bill Stewart. They were former owners of Guy and Dolls Recreation Center. Throughout her life she worked at Allen’s Cleaners and was a Respite Provider for Lifeskills. Betty’s greatest joy was her family and kids, in her spare time she enjoyed going to yard sales, birdwatching, and spending time with her dog Harley. Besides her husband and her parents she was also preceded in death by a son, Warren Stewart; two daughters, Vera Sue and Debra Lynn; a brother, Joe Kenneth Turner; and a son in law, Chris Emberton. She is survived by three daughters, Linda Stewart of Old Hickory, Tennessee; Clara Lee Emberton of Bowling Green; and Sherry (Jerry) Beck of Madison, Tennessee. Two sons: William Stewart Jr. of Bowling Green; and Kenny (Christy) Stewart of Louisville; and her five grandchildren: Jessica and Victoria Beck, and Andrew, Matthew and Patrick Stewart.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 10:00am. Visitation will begin on Monday at 4:00pm until 7:00pm. at the J.C. Kirby & Sons Funeral Broadway Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Hospice House of Bowling Green, and Warren County Humane Society.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.