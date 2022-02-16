Bowling Green - Betty W. Hunter, 88, of Bowling Green, passed away on Tuesday, February 15 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Vanleer, TN native was the daughter of the late Joel Wilson and Euvala Proctor Wilson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hunter is preceded in death by her husband, Nelson S. Hunter and three brothers, Joel Wilson, Dan Wilson and Ted Wilson.
She was a graduate of Dickson High School in Tennessee and received an associate degree in science and nursing from WKU. Mrs. Hunter worked at WKU Adult Daycare and Colonial Manor Nursing Home.
Betty is survived by her two daughters, Karon Hunter Rogowski and Gwen Hunter Warren; one son, Nelson Hunter; one sister, Peggy Chew; five grandchildren, Brad Collins, Chad Collins, Mark Collins, Sarah Bowen and Rachel Chase; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 21 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and again on Monday, February 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
