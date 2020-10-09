Bowling Green - Meredith, Beulah "Chris" Catherine, age 86, of Bowling Green, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glen Meredith, of 42 years in 2001; parents, Wilbur H. and Mary F. Florence; sister Frances Hoffman; and brothers Wilbur Florence, Joseph Florence, and Howard Florence. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Armstrong (Robert); grandchildren Holly Cherry (Scott), Hope Armstrong, Sarah Dulworth (Jeremy), and Alyson Armstrong; and great grandchildren Brayden Armstrong, Reagan Cherry, Wyatt Dulworth and Lilah Dulworth.
Beulah was a high school graduate from Springboro High School. She worked her entire life in the secretarial field and retired from General Motors. Beulah volunteered at Greenview Regional Hospital for ten years. She was a member of the Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Beulah was a gifted singer and sang in a Jazz group for several years in Dayton, OH. She was a lover of bowling, playing cards, music, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at Cone Funeral Home, 1510 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104. Visitation will take place from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm with funeral to follow at 3:00 pm. Graveside service will be private.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements. You may view the obituary online and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com.