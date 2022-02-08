Bowling Green – Beulah Faye Phillips, 87 of Bowling Green died February 6, 2022 at her residence. The Pineville, KY native was a daughter of the late Albert and Carrie Howell Taylor and wife of the late Leland Leslie Phillips. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Goldie King, Lola Lawson and Betty Bishop. She was a housewife and of the Pentecostal Faith.
Her survivors include her son, Michael Phillips (Kimberly); her daughter, Carol Phillips; three grandsons, Randall Phillips, Brandon Ferguson (Jennifer) and Cory Spradlin; one granddaughter, Madison Phillips; one great granddaughter, Kaylee Jo Phillips and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 12 noon on Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30-12 Friday at the funeral home.
