Bowling Green – Bevely Faye Madison Rossetter, 76 of Bowling Green died Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Medical Center. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Fred and Doris Lewis Madison and is preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Madison and sister, Marilyn Williams. Bevely was a retired teacher and a member of Oakland Baptist Church. In her teaching years she truly believed that you must love the child before you can teach the child. She always told her students that she was their mother at school.
Her survivors include her two sons, Alan Rossetter (Leslie) and Eric Rossetter; two grandchildren, Parker and Anna Rossetter; two brothers, Ronald Madison (Paulette) and Linval Madison; one brother-in-law, Kurt Williams; four nephews, Jeremy Madison, Jared Madison (Angela), Luke Keith (Heather) and Adam Madison; three nieces, Kaylyn Ruffing (Mike), Karrie Richter (Henry) and Lacey Johnson (Sean); several great nieces and nephews and a special friend, Pam Wingfield.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.