Bowling Green - Beverlly A Rakers, age 73, passed away Thursday October 7, 2021 at the Medical Center after a brief illness. The Carlyle IL. native, born April 23, 1948 was the daughter of the late Tilford Taylor and Sara Kues, who survives.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 55 years Virgil Rakers two sons, Ronnie Rakers and Frank (Laura) Rakers and daughter Lisa (Monte) Jones, grandchildren Dylan Rakers, Jaszmen Compton and Morgan Jones and one great-granddaughter, Karsyn. Bev retired from Wal-Mart as a bakery assistant manager. She enjoyed dining out, cooking and the Food Network Channel, as well as spending time with her family and lavishing attention on her companion Sabrina, her cheagle.
There will be no services per Bev's wishes. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.