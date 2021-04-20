Morgantown - Beverly Ann Warden Gidcumb, 70, of Bowling Green, Ky. passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Auburn, Ky. on Nov. 7, 1950 to the late Dewvall and Oma Anderson Warden. She retired from Houchen's Industries where she was a deli manager. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and cherished grandkids and talking on the phone with her friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry Gidcumb; children Larry Dale Gidcumb (Jayme Cox), Kevin Dewvall Gidcumb (Mandy Gouy), Kristy LeAnn Davidson (Kenny Reynolds), Gloria Johnson (Shawn); 14 grandchildren; siblings Barbara J. Roark (Ray), Brenda Willoughby, Larry Warden, Becky L. Rigsby (Ronald); several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and all of those who called her mom.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1 pm at Smith Funeral Home with Bro. Raleigh Blancett officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Home on Thursday, April 22 from 4 pm-8 pm and Friday from 9 am until time of service at Smith Funeral Home.
Visit our website www.smithfuneralhomeky.com to share any condolences, memories or photos of Beverly or light a memorial candle.