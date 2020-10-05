Bowling Green - Beverly Ann McPherson Simmons age 68, passed away Sunday at her residence. The Glasgow, KY native was born to the late Odrie and Lorene Brown McPherson, and she is also preceded in death by a grandson Ethan Michael Simmons, a brother Gary Lynn McPherson, step-mother Jean McPherson. Beverly was a former Eaton Corp. and Bada employee. Beverly was a faithful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Beverly is survived by her husband of 53 years, Cecil Ray Simmons. Her children, Robert Simmons (Jennifer) of Rochester, KY and Sherry Williams (Michael) .Grandchildren, Samantha McGrew (Cody), Madelyn Pippin, Ian Simmons, Avienda, and Kara Williams. Great grandchildren, Allison and Levi McGrew. Her three brothers, Glenn McPherson (Tracy), Len McPherson and Robert "Bo" Murphy. Several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday and after 9:00 am Wednesday at the J. C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
