Bowling Green - Beverly Gene Padgett Pruett age 72 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 19 at the Hospice House of Southern, KY surrounded by her loving family. Beverly was born in Bowling Green, KY to the late James H. Padgett Jr. and Frances Lilly Jones Padgett who survives. She was a longtime resident of Anna Community. She retired from Western Kentucky University's House Keeping Department after 20 years of service. She was a graduate of Bowling Green High School Class of 1968. She was raised a Baptist. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She loved doing for others, walking and talking with her friends and doing puzzle books.
Beverly is survived by her children, James Dale Pruett (Lamanda) and Tammy Harper (Brian). Her mother, Frances Lilly Padgett. A brother James H. Padgett Jr. (Linda) and sister, Charlotte Ann Sparks all of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Grandchildren, James Tyler Pruett and Brandon Pruett both of Bowling Green. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Also her special grand dogs, Jasmine, Stella, Cooper and Diesel.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday and after 9:00 am Tuesday all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. The Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern KY in Beverly's Memory.
