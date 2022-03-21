Bowling Green – Beverly Jean Daisley, 73 of Bowling Green passed away March 19, 2022 at Signature Health Care after a long illness. The Trenton New Jersey native was a retired secretary for the Dept. of Education for the state of New Jersey. Beverly worked at DESA in Bowling Green until its closure. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Marjorie Hunt Daisley. Beverly is survived by her brother Harold Daisley of Bowling Green, her brother-in-law Jack Hewett of Scottsville and several nieces and nephews, as well as a great niece and three great nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Pamela Hewett and sister-in-law Laura Daisley. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, March 24, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be Thursday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.