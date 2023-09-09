BOWLING GREEN – Beverly (Lane) Parrish, 69, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday at her residence. She was born February 23, 1954.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents John Lane and Frances (Hutchins) Lane, and 2 brothers Dr. John W. Lane and Gregory Lane.
Beverly was a retired certified hand therapist and a very dedicated member of State Street UMC where she was involved in Choir, Handbells, Camping Ministry, and Sewing Ministry. She loved travel and spending time at the beach and was a devoted and loving friend to so many as well as a talented artist and craftmaker.
Survivors include her husband Roger Parrish, children Allison McFarland (Matthew), Robert Parrish, and Sarah Huddy (Joshua), one brother Ronald P. Lane (Bethany), two sister-in-laws Ginger Lane and Mary Rose Simpson, three granddaughters Caroline, Kate and Charlotte Huddy, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Sunday, Sept. 10 2023 at 2:00pm at State Street UMC. Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00pm – 6:00pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel and visitation at the church Sunday 12:30pm until services begin. A private burial will follow on Monday at Fairview Cemetery #1. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the State Street UMC Choir fund.
