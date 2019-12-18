Cape Girardeau - Beverly Ann Lynxwiler, age 80, of Bowling Green, KY, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born to the late Charles W. Latham and Naomi Markert Latham on February 24, 1939 in Cape Girardeau.
Beverly attended Cape Girardeau public schools and graduated from Central High School with honors. In 1961, she graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in elementary education.
She taught for several years in the Cape Girardeau public school system.
While attending college, she met the love of her life - Charles L. Lynxwiler, and they were married on June 25, 1961. Charles and Beverly were married for 44 years. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2006.
She was a devout Christian and member of Heartland Worship Center in Paducah, KY.
She was a very passionate and giving person who loved her family. In 2003, she was overjoyed when she became a grandma to Emilee Nicole Arnold. They shared a special bond.
She is survived by one son, William Lynxwiler of Bowling Green, Kentucky; one daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Barry Arnold of Bowling Green, Kentucky; one sister, Dorothy (Jean) Matthews of Overland Park, Kansas; one grandchild, Emilee Nicole Arnold of Bowling Green, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Elizabeth Ann Lynxwiler, and one sister, Marilyn (Jo) Ervin.
Visitation will be held 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Ford & Sons Mt. Auburn Chapel in Cape Girardeau.
Service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the funeral home with Brother Mitchell Jackson officiating.
Burial will follow at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, Inc., 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.