Bowling Green - Bill Caswell, 84 of Austin, KY passed away Sunday, Sep 20 at The Medical Center. Funeral is scheduled for 2:00 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Full obituary at www.JVPFH.com