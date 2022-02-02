Photo: Billie Faye Miller Terwilleger

Valencia, CA - Billie Faye Terwilleger (Miller), loving Mom, Grandma, Sister and Aunt passed away at her home in Valencia , California on January 18, 2022 at the age of 86. She was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on November 10, 1935 to her parents, William Henry Miller and Pearl Young Miller. She is survived by her daughter, Terri Ramsey, granddaughters, Carly and Taylor Ramsey of Valencia. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Alvin L. Miller, sister Wanda Austin and husband Robert, sister LaDonna Reinhart and Tom. Brother-in laws, J.C. Carter "55" and Dale Chaffin as well as many well-loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Linda Carol Chaffin and Imogene Miller Carter, and her Kitty Lexie.

Billie graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1953 and attended Chabot College in California. She worked for South Central Bell Telephone, WBKO Television and Graham Studio all in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Billie will always be remembered by her family and friends as compassionate and loving. Also, as the birthday card lady as she never missed one with cards and phone calls. She loved Wheel of Fortune, Crossword Puzzles and beautiful sunny days. Although, her heart always belonged to Bowling Green. She loved her LA Dodgers and Rams.

Cremation was chosen and services will be held at a later date.