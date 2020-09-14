Bowling Green - Billie Martin Renfro, age 84, of Bowling Green, KY departed this life on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, with his family. He was born to the late Claude and Margie Renfro on March 1, 1936. He was married to Donna Renfro, who survives. Billie attended school at Capital Hill and went onto Brownsville to further his education. Billie was a tile setter along with his brother, Roy. He owned and operated his own trucking business, had a passion for horses, thoroughly enjoyed life and most of all loved his family. Billie also enjoyed gospel music and had a beautiful voice. He was a member of Beaver Dam Chapel Baptist Church. Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory-- one son, Billie Renfro (Stephanie) of Bowling Green; three daughters, Diana Cline (David) of Boiling Springs, Terri Stice (Shane) of Cave City and Marty Nichols of Bowling Green; fifteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lois Hogan and Anna Stewart along with several nieces and nephews. Billie had a lot of friends, that he cherished like family. He was also preceded in death by siblings, their spouses and one son, Kelly Martin Renfro.
The visitation and services will be private. Interment will be in Hawkins Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hawkins Cemetery Fund, c/o Timmy Davis, 419 R. Davis Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.
