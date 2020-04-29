Bowling Green - Billie Zane Allison (Eidson, Jewell) Kearney, passed away on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020. Billie was born on October 4, 1934 to the late Eli William and Lou Reana Haggard Allison and is the wife of Billy Wray Kearney, who survives. She was born and raised in Bridgeport, Alabama and later moved to Nashville, Tennessee where she graduated in 1953 from East Nashville High School. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Leonard Ray Eidson, Jr. and Keith Jewell, in addition to six brothers and five sisters. Billie and her twin were the youngest of 14 children.
During her early years as a wife and mother she was an active member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ. There she and her husband, Leonard, worked with the youth and assisted with activities of Potter Children's Home. Billie was also involved with the Jaycettes, the Highland Homemakers, and her children's' PTA where she took pride in assisting with classroom activities such as dressing up for the class Halloween parties, making candy apples for the fall festivals, and assisting with the pirate treasure hunts. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities, football, band, baseball, gymnastics, wrestling, soccer, swimming, and making snack bags for the Greenwood Gators' football team.
She received great joy from her great-grandchildren and enjoyed visiting with them.
She loved to sing, draw, and ride the rides at the fair, the faster the better if you're talking about the Tilt-A-Whirl or the Scrambler. She cherished her loyal dog, Abigail.
Billie is an identical twin. She and her twin, Barbara Jane Lavender, always loved the attention and looks they received when together in a crowd. They were often confused by their own families and friends. Once grown, they loved to dress the same and fashioned similar hair styles creating much confusion for those around them.
Billie worked for WKCT Radio Station, Warren County Commodity Office, and Jack Daniel's State Farm Insurance while living in Bowling Green. After marrying Billy she moved to Cadiz, Kentucky where she was co-owner of Lake Barkley Insurance until her retirement and return to Bowling Green.
Billie attended South Warren Church of Christ at Rich Pond. She loved her Lord, her family, and the congregation.
Her survivors include children: Gayle E. Hooks (Stephen, deceased), Terry L. Eidson (Diane), Alisa Joan Eidson Roemer (David), Stacy D. Eidson, and Tracy E. Eidson. Grandchildren: Stephen Leonard (Mandy) and Carter Eli Hooks, Robert Cole Eidson, Christine Leigh Eidson, Blake Eric and Cassie Allison (Ally) Eidson. Great-Grandchildren: Amelia and Decker Hooks. Sisters: Barbara Jane Lavender and Nina Eli.
The family would also like to extend their appreciation to Hospice of Southern KY for their care.
Due to the country's recent issues a private service will be held. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the following: Alzheimer's Foundation, Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries, South Warren Church of Christ at Rich Pond, or Hospice of Southern KY, INC.
