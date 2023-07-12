BOWLING GREEN – Billy Dean Puckett, 91, of Bowling Green passed away on Monday July 10th at his home. Mr. Puckett was the son of the late William H. Puckett and Jewell T. Puckett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ina P. Puckett; brothers, Charles H. Puckett, Dr. Dillion H. Puckett, and Eugene T. Puckett.

