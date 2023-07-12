BOWLING GREEN – Billy Dean Puckett, 91, of Bowling Green passed away on Monday July 10th at his home. Mr. Puckett was the son of the late William H. Puckett and Jewell T. Puckett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ina P. Puckett; brothers, Charles H. Puckett, Dr. Dillion H. Puckett, and Eugene T. Puckett.
Mr. Puckett worked in road construction and heavy equipment operator and mechanic with Becthel Equipment and International Union of Operating Engineers. He was a member of Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church and the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.
His hobby was woodworking. Mr. Puckett is survived by his daughter, Beverly J. Puckett Crawford (David); 1 sister; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral services for Mr. Puckett will be conducted on Friday July 14th at 10:00 AM from Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors on Friday July 14th from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 AM. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to the Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
