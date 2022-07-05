Smiths Grove – Billy James Palmer, 78 of Smiths Grove died Monday, July 4, 2022 at the Medical Center. The Poplar Bluff, Missouri native was a son of the late Bryant and Ester Stockton Palmer. He is preceded in death by a son, James B. Palmer; one brother, Carl Palmer and one sister, Berty Nepean. He was a retired employee of General Motors and a member of the UAW.

His survivors include his wife, Lea Palmer; one daughter, Lisa Bayer (Mathew); two granddaughters, Adalynn Bayer and Emma Bayer; two sisters, Mary Stinson and Joyce Fuwell; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Hays Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.