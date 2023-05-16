SCOTTSVILLE – Billy Joe Thacker, age 78, died Sunday May 14, 2023 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born in Scottsville, KY to Forest Thacker and Mary Elizabeth Parrish Thacker on December 31, 1944 and was preceded in death by his daughter Kelli Jo Thacker Ryan, his sister, Betty Thacker Spears and his sister in law, Sue Carol Napier.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bonnie King Thacker, his son Kevin Witt, his granddaughter, Ashley Witt Long and her husband William and great grandchildren, Greyson William Long and Edie Reese Long. He was a diesel mechanic for 37 years starting at Dollar General and ending with Warner Shop.
Visitation will be Tuesday May 16, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Wednesday May 17 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Wednesday May 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.