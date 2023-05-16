SCOTTSVILLE – Billy Joe Thacker, age 78, died Sunday May 14, 2023 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born in Scottsville, KY to Forest Thacker and Mary Elizabeth Parrish Thacker on December 31, 1944 and was preceded in death by his daughter Kelli Jo Thacker Ryan, his sister, Betty Thacker Spears and his sister in law, Sue Carol Napier.