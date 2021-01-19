Franklin – Mr. Billy Joe Vance, age 59 of Scottsville, died Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late Herbert Vance and Coleen Buckner Vance. His specialty was home medical equipment service and sales. In the past he was involved in youth sports organizations. He is survived by his wife – Lisa Murphy Vance of Scottsville; 3 sons – Jonathan Vance (Holly) of Auburn, Jake Vance (Heather) of Franklin and Adam Vance (Brittany) of Bowling Green; 2 brothers – Randy Vance of Woodburn and Danny Vance of Bowling Green; grandchildren – Cheyenne, Caleigh, Cameron, Cayden, Colton, Joseph, Christina and Ethan Vance, Bentley and Allie Vance.
The family has requested that donations be made to their local youth organizations. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com