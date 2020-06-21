Bowling Green - Billy K. Sweeney, a Christian, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Sunday, June 14th at the age of 73. The Muhlenberg County native was the son of the late J.W. and Mildred (Rice) Sweeney.
He was a graduate of Muhlenberg Central High School ('64), a United States Marine (MCAS-Beaufort '66) and retired Tool and Die Maker (Dana Corp.) Billy had a passion for the outdoors. He loved farming and working with his son at their black angus cattle farm. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit toward all things related to children. He attended Woodburn Baptist Church.
Billy was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter Kendall Grace Sweeney. He is survived by his wife of 12 years Jan; his son Chris (Carrie) Sweeney of Bowling Green, stepdaughters Jennifer Craig and Amanda Craig of Charleston, IL, grandchildren John Sweeney and Ava Sweeney. A private memorial service was held at Fairview Cemetery and officiated by the Rev. Tim Harris of Woodburn Baptist Church. Special thanks to Dr. Jamie Jarboe, MD for her commitment to Billy's care and comfort. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or the St. Jude Children's Hospital. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is honored to be in charge of all arrangements.
