Bowling Green - Billy Wayne Price, 77 went to be with the Lord July 28, 2019. He was born to William Robert and Jessie Murl Price on April 4, 1942. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Smallwood Price; his brothers: Wallace, Ernest, James Robert and his sisters: Mattie Sue Davis, Mary Florence Gott, Matilda Rankin and Willie Zee Stewart.
He is survived by one sister, Betty (Donald) Proctor and two brothers: John L. (Jonell) and Terry (Laura). A special thanks goes to Gene Guffey, Charlie Charlton, Kenneth Graham, Mark Crump, Lonnie Estes and Bill Kratz for work done at the house during Bill's stay in the hospital. Special caregivers whom Bill loved dearly were Darla Sims, Mary June Suttle and his family. A celebration of life will be held on August 3, 2019 at 3 pm at his home with a reception to follow at Providence Knob Baptist Church fellowship Hall.
