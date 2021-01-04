Bowling Green - Billy R. Morris, 77, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, January 3 at The Medical Center. The Bolivar, MO native was a son of the late Nola and Eldon Morris. He worked in the paint shop at General Motors Corvette Plant for 38 years and a member of UAW local 2164. Billy is survived by his wife, Jeri Riddle-Morris; one son, Lonnie Morris; two daughters, Lisa and Dorothy Morris; one stepdaughter, Amy Riddle-Anderton; one brother, Wayne Morris; one sister, Helen Ward and several nieces and nephews. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.