Bowling Green - Billy R. Morris, 77, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, January 3 at The Medical Center. The Bolivar, MO native was a son of the late Nola and Eldon Morris. He worked in the paint shop at General Motors Corvette Plant for 38 years and a member of UAW local 2164. Billy is survived by his wife, Jeri Riddle-Morris; one son, Lonnie Morris; two daughters, Lisa and Dorothy Morris; one stepdaughter, Amy Riddle-Anderton; one brother, Wayne Morris; one sister, Helen Ward and several nieces and nephews. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS