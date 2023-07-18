BOWLING GREEN – Billy Ray Lawrence, 78, of Bowling Green died on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at his residence. The Warren County native was a son of the late Daniel Lee Lawrence and Mary Ruth Grinstead Lawrence.
He is preceded in death by his wife Brenda Jean Lawrence and daughter Gaye Fischer.
Billy was a member of Lawrence Chapel Baptist Church and a lifelong truck driver. Billy loved singing gospel music and visiting other churches during revival times.
Leaving to cherish his memory is his children: Zackary Lawrence, Larry Lawrence (Ellen), Billy Joe Lawrence, Angela Graham (Derrick), Dovie Grogan (Donnie), Jason Crawhorn (Tiffany); his grandchildren, BriAnn Kemble (Jessica), Megan Lawrence, Andrew Lawrence, Aidan Lawrence, Kade Lawrence, Ethan Lawrence, Haley Pierson, Logan Graham, Blake Graham, Christian Lawrence, Kirby Grogan; six great grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Croslin (Tommy) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lawrence Chapel Church, 3585 Coles Bend Rd., Smiths Grove, Ky 42171. Visitation will be Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel, and on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
