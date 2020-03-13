Brownsville - Billy Sanders Gibson, age 88, of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on August 1, 1931 to the late William Thomas and Tisha Sanders Gibson. He was married to his devoted wife of sixty-five years, Glenda Gaye Webb Gibson, who survives.
Billy was a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Korean War era. He retired after thirty-five years as a tool and dye maker from Reynolds Metals Company, and served as a former union officer. Billy was also a member of the Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM, and was a past noble grand and treasurer of the Brownsville Odd Fellow Lodge #164 FLT.
Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory – five children, Rhonda Patton (Ed) of Louisville, Tommy Gibson (Debbie) of Brownsville, Jim Gibson (Glen) of Louisville, Cindy Sowders (Rick) of Bowling Green and Carol Abell (Sam) of Nashville, TN; nine grandchildren, Courtney Roggenkamp, Ryan Patton, Andrew Patton, Tiffany Mayse (Levi), Ben Sowders (Shelbee), Morgan Bucher (Austin), Alex Abell, Elliott Abell and Mary Margaret Abell; seven great-grandchildren and two sisters, Catherine McMurdo and Norma Schoenbachler (Bob). He was also preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
The visitation will be Sunday, March 15 from 2 - 8 pm at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel and Monday, March 16 from 11 am - 1 pm at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 1 pm at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church with interment to follow in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Pleasant Union United Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Jimmie Duvall, 1608 Beaver Dam Chapel Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.
ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL – Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
Commented