Woodburn – Billy Wayne Thomas, age 84, died Tuesday November 15, 2022 at his home with family and friends in Woodburn, KY.
The Allen County native was born February 18, 1938 to the late Jewell Adron Thomas and Sarah Myrtle Elizabeth Taylor Thomas and was preceded in death by his siblings; Katie Towe, Lucy Daugherty and John Thomas.
He is survived by his daughter, Suanna Leslie (Jon), two grandchildren; Andrew Thomas Leslie and Alayna Sue Leslie, and sister Linda Crowe (Eddy).
Visitation will be Friday November 18, 2022 from 2:00 to 7:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home and Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. Funeral Services will be November 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.