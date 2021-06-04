Louisville - Blane Mitchison Parrent, 37, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home. Blane was born on April 12, 1984, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Richard Parrent and Lilybeth Parrent.
Blane grew up in Bowling Green, KY and was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and University of Louisville. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from University of Louisville, and was pursuing a software engineering degree at J.B. Speed School of Engineering at University of Louisville. Blane worked as a data specialist at Dealer Car Search and also at Tim Faulkner Art Gallery.
Blane is preceded in death by his sibling, John Scott Stone.
Blane is survived by his parents, Richard Parrent and Lilybeth Parrent; his siblings, Brad (Melissa) Parrent and Beth (Tom) Pudic; sister-in-law, Pam Stone; aunts, Myrna (Don) Paprockyj and Marelle (Gary) Fogel; uncle, Robert (Joni) Parrent, great uncle Gary (Norma) Smith; niece, Rachel Stone; nephews, Ryan Stone, and Loken Parrent; cousins, Taylor, Austin, and Jack Fogel, Lauren (Parker) Wilson, and Cody Parrent.
Blane was a kind man with an adventurous spirit. He was an avid hiker and summited many mountains including the Grand Teton and the tallest mountain in Montana, Granite Peak. Blane also volunteered as a firefighter in Yellowstone Park. Blane was strong and courageous and enjoyed a good challenge. He was compassionate and loved animals, especially his rescue rabbit, Pia. More than anything else, Blane loved his family.
Blane's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Blane's co-workers and all the family and friends who have reached out to support and encourage them.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Blane's memory online at bunbunbrigade.org. Bun Bun Brigade is a nonprofit rabbit rescue organization serving central Kentucky.