Bowling Green, KY - Bob Rich, 82, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away on September 29, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gains and Thelma Rich; his brothers, Bruce and Tommy Rich, and his sister, Ann Lee.
He attended Bowling Green Schools and was an avid supporter of the Purples. Mr. Rich attended Twelfth Street Church of Christ and he served in the Army National Guard. His early career began with Southern Railroad Company as a train conductor. He went on to become self-employed in the auto care business and then spent the rest of his working life as an established ceramic tile contractor. Bob was a natural outdoorsman, an avid fisherman and hunter, and enjoyed working in his vegetable gardens.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Karon Rich, one son, Mike Rich, and his wife Debra Rich, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) has been entrusted with arrangements. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 11:00 am - 3 pm with the Funeral Service to be held at 3:00 pm. Private burial will be held at a later date.