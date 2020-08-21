Bowling Green - Bobbie Carol Fox, age 60, passed away Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. The Chicago Illinois native was the daughter of the late Bobby Gene Fox and Barbara Jean Devine Fox who survives. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Angela Fox.
Bobbie attended Hillvue Heights Church. She is survived by her mother Barbara Fox, her brother Brian Fox, nieces and nephews Adam, Cody, Reagan, Tyler and Abbygail. Visitation will be Tuesday September 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with a Celebration of Life service at 6:00 PM.