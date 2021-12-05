Bowling Green - Bobbie D. Lindsey, age 87, of Bowling Green, KY, passed way December 4, 2021 at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Rome, Mississippi on September 29, 1934 to the late John Mack and Ada (Stewart) Mills.
Bobbie is preceded in date by her parents; her beloved husband of 54 years Jack Lindsey; two sisters Dorothy Meyers (A.V.) and June Mills; four brothers Johnny Mills (Fay), Henry Mills, Maxie Mills (Verlie), and Lewis Mills (Joanne); and sister-in-law Dixie Mills.
Bobbie was a Rivet Machine Operator for Bussmann Fuse for many years. She faithfully attended Cave Mill Baptist Church of Bowling Green. Bobbie was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all.
Her memories will be cherished by her daughter Jacqueline Marie Lindsey Hagan and her husband, Darrell Hagan, both of Texas; one adored and much loved granddaughter, Brittany Lynsey Hagan Daggett, her husband, Sgt Justin Daggett and two great grandchildren, William Carter Daggett and Emma Rose Daggett, along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 9-11 AM Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home with entombment to follow in the Christus Mausoleum in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Bobbie's honor.
