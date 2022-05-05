Russellville - Bobbie Frances Monroe age 75 of Russellville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was born in Logan County on September 23, 1946 to the late Buford Felts Blackford and Willie Lee (Bentley) Blackford Rosen. Bobbie was a member of the Middleton Baptist Church and retired from The Bouquet Flower Shoppe in Bowling Green where she was a Florist. Bobbie is preceded in death by her brother Johnny Blackford.
Bobbie is survived by her husband of 23 years John Monroe, two sons, Lewis Lyons (Rebecca) of Freeland, WA, and Bruce Haley (Deanna) of Auburn, four daughters, Caron White (Keith) of Campbellsville, Wendy Ravencraft (Keith) of Hopkinsville, Echo Ferguson (Richard) of Middleton, and Christina Blake of Auburn, two sisters, Nyoka Lashley (Charles) and Bessie Dick (Wayne) both of Auburn, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Bobbie Monroe will be conducted Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Middleton Baptist Church with Bro. Winston Roberts and Bro. Wesley Stone officiating and burial to follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers: Jon Wade, Keith Ravencraft, Keith White, Ian Ravencraft, Richard Ferguson, Chandler Nelson and Lewis Lyons.
