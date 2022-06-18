Clarksville - Bobbie Glyn Pedigo of Clarksville, Tennessee, a retired Army officer and civil servant, died peacefully in his childhood hometown of Bowling Green, Kentucky on June 17, 2022, at the age of 88. Bobbie possessed a soldier's discipline, a scholar's curiosity, and a servant's heart. He was equally tenaciously stubborn and judiciously tender. He served family, country and community with passion and sincerity as a spirited leader.
Bobbie was born in Warren County, Kentucky in 1933 and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1952. He worked for the Holley Carburetor Company and Koon Food Sales while serving in the Kentucky National Guard from 1951-1961. He served with distinction in the US Army from 1961-1980 rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He had two tours of duty in Vietnam, received pilot qualifications in both fixed and rotary wing aircraft, completed two Master's degrees, was a Professor of Military Science at the University of Kentucky, and was the Director of Student Officer Instruction at Fort Knox. He held the honorary title of Kentucky Colonel.
Bobbie followed his military career with continued service to the nation as a civil servant from 1981-2003 in Saint Louis, Fort Knox, Germany (Fulda and Wiesbaden), and Fort Campbell. He was instrumental in making military communities supportive and fulfilling for soldiers and their families. Included among his many life roles were, world traveler, published author, weekend mechanic, wise mentor, community volunteer, card-playing Papa, gregarious host, and robust storyteller.
Bobbie is survived by and will be deeply missed by his wife of 69 years JoyceAnn (Kirby) Pedigo, his daughters Virginia Morehead of Bowling Green (partner Chris Grinstead), Laura Helems of Nettie, West Virginia, Michele Garcia of Bowling Green (husband Ernest), and Regina Galvin of Great Falls, Virginia (husband Jim); and his sister Shirley Pedigo Veazey of Bowling Green and brother Eddie of Lake Mary, Florida. Bobbie is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his infant son Robert Michael.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the JC Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane in Bowling Green. Internment at the adjacent Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery follows the funeral service. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, the prior evening, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and on the morning of the funeral from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.