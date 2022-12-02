Bowling Green – Bobbie Jean (Warnack) Pardue, 84, of Bowling Green KY passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Bobbie was born to the late William (Bill) Warnack and Myrtle Lee Herrell Warnack in Nashville Tennessee on November 22, 1938. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Emerson, sisters Joyce and Nancy, and granddaughter Star. She leaves behind a loving family: Husband of 66 years Noah E. Pardue, daughter Debbie Jean (Jeff) Chandler, sons Gary Edward (Barbara) Pardue, and Jerry Edward (Sonja) Pardue., 4 granddaughters, 4 grandsons, 3 great granddaughters, 5 great grandsons, and 2 great-great grandsons. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 4 from 3:00 to 5:00 at J.C Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green Ky, with services on Monday December 5 at 9:30. Graveside service to be held at the Rohrer-Pardue cemetery in Ashland City, TN at 12:00.