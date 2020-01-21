Bowling Green - Bobby Allen Hunton, 65, of Bowling Green passed away January 20, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky surrounded by family.
The Bowling Green native was born December 6, 1954 to the late Bobby Gene and Eleanor Jean (Miller) Hunton. Bobby was active in many professional and civic organizations including the following: former president of Winelectric, owner and electrician at Southern Electric and Lighting, Realtor at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, cofounded Hope for Homeless in 2012, and co-founder of Stuff the Bus in 2005. He was active in the Kentucky Realtors Association being honored as 2013 Realtor of the Year, serving as 2014 President, and most recently in 2018 as a Director at Large amongst many other honors and appointments. Bobby was a 1972 graduate of Warren Central High School and went on to receive a B.S. in Engineering at Western Kentucky University. He was also a Kentucky Colonel and member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Barks Hunton; siblings, Mark Hunton (Ladonna), Teresa Young (Dennis), and Susan Yoakem (John); special friend, Ron Ragan; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with visitation from 2 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday. As quoted in a 2016 interview with the Bowling Green Daily News, Bobby saw firsthand what students needed in school supplies when he was a student at the old Rockfield Elementary School. "I saw how teachers had to take their own money to buy school supplies for the kids. ... They don't make enough money to do what they do." In lieu of flowers, donations of school supplies or monetary donations to Stuff the Bus will be accepted at the funeral home.
Commented