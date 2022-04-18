Bowling Green – Bobby Carl Knight, 79, was born on January 2, 1943, in Union County, KY, to the late Robert Sisk Knight and Ella Jones, and died at his home in Bowling Green, KY, surrounded by family and friends, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Knight, his sister, Vicki Staley, and his brother, Frank Knight. Mr. Knight is survived by his wife, Sandi Knight; his sons, Daniel (Mary Kate) Knight, Adam (Angie) Knight; and his daughters, Dana (Thomas) McGee, Marisa (Dave) Beckelhymer. He is also survived by eighteen grandchildren, Taylor Ray, Emma Ray, Jacob Ray, Guinn Beckelhymer, Grace Beckelhymer, Harley Merriman, Victoria Skipworth, Tyler Skipworth, Ethan Knight, Jackson Knight, Brady Knight, Raelynn Knight, Kanyon Poteet, Caleb Knight, Chloey Knight, Jonathan McGee, Caitlyn McGee, Jackson McGee: and one brother, Bill Jones. Bob was a retired Coal Miner who loved playing steel guitar and country music, taking photographs, eating beans and cornbread, and the company of his faithful companions, Banjo and Trixie. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Ln) from 10 AM to 1:30 PM with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 PM. A brief interment service will follow at Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery (820 Lovers Ln).