Bowling Green – Bobby Dale White, age 78, passed away at his residence in Bowling Green. The Warren County native was born September 25, 1943 to the late Boyce Duncan White and Johnnie Mae (Elkins) White. He was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Lee White; a daughter, Tonya Renee Lambert McCandless; brothers, Boyce Elkin White and Joseph Darrell White. He retired from Holly Performance after 42 years of service. He was an avid classic car and car enthusiast who loved Nascar, cruise-ins, and car shows. Bobby was co-owner with his brother Dennis in White Brothers Racing Supply. He was a race car driver, owner and crew chief that was the first oval track driver at Beech Bend Race Park to run a 17 & 18 second lap. He was of the Baptist faith, in which he was baptized on February 6, 2015. He also loved University of Kentucky Basketball. He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Jo White; his sons, Morris “Marty” White (Debbie) and Timothy Dale White; mother of his sons, Nellie White; brothers, Johnny Ray White and Dennis Gay White (Tammy); eleven grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Archie- Newman- Wilson Cemetery in Riverside, Kentucky. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 9 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and resume from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Archie- Newman- Wilson Cemetery.
